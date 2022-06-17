India's PM is 'CLUELESS': TMC MP Derek O'Brien as Agnipath protests singe India |

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "CLUELESS". Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP said he has "chosen the word with care".

Derek O'Brien's sharp attack on PM Modi comes in the wake of protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme that raged through several states for the third day today with trains torched, public property vandalised and many thousands blocking tracks and highways.

In a post, the TMC MP claimed PM Modi made over 60 changes in 50 days to demonetisation and over 376 changes in 10 months to Goods and Service Tax (GST). He pointed out that the three contentious farm laws were forced to be repealed within a year and that rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have not been notified even after 2.5 years. And adding to the TMC MP's list is the latest Agnipath scheme of which the age limit has been changed within three days.

Derek O'Brien further challenged the Cabinet Ministers to counter him on even "one of these FACTS".

Meanwhile, the TMC has criticised the scheme, calling it “anti-national” and demanding that it be withdrawn immediately.

“The BJP is embarking on these policies with a single aim: to win the 2024 Loksabha elections, by hook or by crook, the people can look after themselves! The AITUC urges the BJP-led Central Government to simply withdraw the Agnipath Scheme and not try to bulldoze it, for the sake of our people and our country,” the TMC said in a statement.

The party also said that the “scatterbrained” scheme has been rejected by retired military commanders and defence experts.

“There are others, retired military commanders, who know the military establishment inside out, who are flabbergasted at this scatterbrained Scheme. They have warned that on the one hand Agnipath will weaken the military establishment and on the other, endanger Society at large when Agniveers are let loose on the streets, unemployed and without pension,” the statement added.