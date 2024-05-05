Delhi: Class 8 Boy Suffers Damage To Intestine After Classmates Insert Stick Through His Rectum At School | Representational image

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a Class 8 boy was brutally thrashed and sexually harassed by his classmates in Delhi. The incident occurred inside the school and the boy was reportedly hospitalised for around a month. There are reports that the victim suffered injuries to his intestine after a stick was inserted in him by the child's classmates.

As per reports, the mother of the 14-year-old victim recalled the horrific incident and said that her child was tricked into leaving the class by lying to him after which a bunch of other students attacked the kid and subjected him to physical and sexual abuse on March 18. He was tortured and beaten by the other kids after which he was forced to remove his clothes.

Stripped And Stick Inserted

The other kids beat him with a stick after stripping and they also inserted the stick inside his rectum. The stick which was inserted caused severe damage to his intestine, they also threatened the victim of further harm if he narrated the ordeal to anyone.

Victim Terrified

The young boy who was terrified due to the incident, did not narrate the ordeal to anyone and was tolerating the enduring pain without complaining to anyone.

Mother Demands CBI Probe

The mother of the victim has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and has appealed to the school administration and legal authorities to take swift and decisive action against the children involved in the horrific act.

Victim Needs To Undergo Another Surgery

The woman also claimed that her child wakes up in the middle of the night due to fear. The woman has also said that the doctors have told that few of the internal organs have been damaged and the victim will have to undergo another surgery.