Bhopal Couple Torture 87-Year-Old Grandma, Try To Insert Wooden Log In Her Private Parts; Horrific Pics Go Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after a pictures of a man and his wife, torturing their grandmother went viral on social media, Bhopal police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the accused duo. As per Jehangirabad police, the young couple was in a bid to flee to another city after the video was circulated, fearing police action.

The viral pictures show the accused man gagging the old woman, as his wife tried to insert a wooden rod in her private parts.

The Jehangirabad police said that the accused man has been identified as Deepak Sen, who owns and runs a salon in the Jehangirabad area, while his wife Pooja is a home-maker. The duo used to reside along with their children and grandmother aged 87 in Jehangirabad area of the city.

Investigating officials aware of the incident told Free Press that the elderly woman had several ailments, and often used to ask for food on time, owing to which Sen and his wife used to thrash her. In the video, the duo was seen thrashing their grandmother brutally, and Pooja trying to stab her with a stick.

Police officials continued by stating that whenever the duo’s children used to fight and create ruckus, the elderly woman used to scold them, irked due to which, the duo used to assault her. After the video of them thrashing their grandmother went viral, they feared police action and were in a bid to flee to another city. The police, however, managed to nab them from Nadra bus stand of the city on Wednesday.