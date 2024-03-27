Indore: Woman Stripped Naked, Brutally Beaten Up By Group Of Ladies On Holi; Video Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, four women brutally assaulted and stripped naked a woman from their neighbourhood Chachoda village in Gautampura, on the occasion of Holi on Monday. All four accused women have been arrested.

The video of the incident went viral on Wednesday, showing four village women tearing off the victim’s saree and blouse and dragging her brutally.

Notably, the assault took place after the victim allegedly took one of the accused women's mother-in-law to Mandsaur without their family’s permission.

According to the information, instead of intervening and helping the woman being assaulted, people present at the scene captured the incident.

The Gautampura police took swift action upon receiving the information and arrested the four women, sending them to jail. Later, authorities instructed people to delete the videos from social media and their mobile phones.

According to Rural ASP Sunil Kumar Mehta, the fight began when Lakshmi, accompanied by three other women, visited the victim's house and accused her of taking her mother-in-law to Mandsaur without permission. This led to a heated argument, culminating in the four women assaulting the victim inside her own home.

The victim was dragged downstairs while being beaten, and her clothes were torn apart. The assailants mercilessly beat her with pipes and sticks, leaving her naked as they paraded her in the nearby area.

The accused women had allegedly held a grudge against the victim for the past four months.

Sub-Inspector Deepak Baghel said that the victim and the accused women belonged to different social circles, and the conflict arose from an incident where the victim had taken the accused woman's mother-in-law to Mandsaur.

Gautampura Tehsildar Sangita Solanki stated that the dispute between the victim and the accused women revolved around the incident of taking the mother-in-law to Mandsaur. The accused women have been charged under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 452 (wrongfully restraining and assaulting).