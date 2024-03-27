Indore: Woman Cop Warns Public Of 'Lathh Maar Holi' Over MCC Violation; Lawyer Demands Probe (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Sub-Inspector at the Lasudia Police Station in Indore, is under scrutiny after she was seen warning the public of a “Lathh Maar Holi” in case of violations under Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A video is being widely circulated on social media, where the woman cop can be heard asking people playing Holi to wrap up their celebrations as per the deadline or else police will take stern action against them.

Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha recently shared the post on X, drawing attention to the action of Sub-Inspector Khushboo Parmar. In his post, Jha urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to investigate the matter further.

She is Khushboo Parmar.



She is the Sub-Inspector of Lasudia Police Station in Indore.



She openly threatened Hindus of latth-maar Holi by Police.



Dear @DrMohanYadav51 ji,

kindly look into this.



CC: @KailashOnline @Ramesh_Mendola



pic.twitter.com/PkssySbP87 — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) March 26, 2024

The controversy erupted after a social media post highlighted her alleged warning, accompanied by a video showing her stating, "holi khelne ka samay 4 baje tak tha, apne apne ghar chale jaye, nahi toh police dwara latth maar holi ka ayojan kiya jaega" (Holi celebrations should end by 4 p.m. Everyone should head home, or else the police will organise latth-maar Holi).

The Model Code of Conduct, issued by the Election Commission, came into effect on March 16, 2024, as Lok Sabha elections are due. This code consists of rules for political parties and candidates to follow during elections, aiming to ensure fair elections by preventing anything that could influence voters or disrupt the voting process.

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 will take place in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4. Additionally, the schedule for assembly polls in various states has been announced.