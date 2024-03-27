Indore: Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered his wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Indore’s Lasudia area on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shailendra Verma, allegedly stabbed his wife, Deepa Verma, with a knife, following a heated argument over suspicions regarding her character.

The altercation unfolded at their residence near the agarbatti factory behind Fagun Hotel in Mori, Indore. According to reports, the dispute erupted when the accused, who works at Fagun Hotel, noticed two unidentified individuals leaving the house in the evening. Upon questioning his wife about their presence and activities, a verbal dispute erupted between the couple, moving forward into a violent fight.

Shailendra took a grass-cutting knife and inflicted stabbed Deepa's abdomen during the altercation. The victim, succumbed to her injuries before she could receive medical assistance.

The couple was married since 2009, had two daughters, who were at home at the time of the incident. Deepa returned home from her brother's place around 10 pm that night. Later, her brother received a distressing call informing him that his sister was being assaulted by her husband and to come quickly to save her. By the time her brother arrived, the woman had already been injured. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Local authorities have taken Shailendra Verma into custody, and an investigation into the matter is underway at the Lasudia Police Station.