Indore Municipal Commissioner Finds Cleanliness, Hygiene Issues At IMC HQ, Issues Notice To Official...

Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma himself tastes the water in the water cooler at IMC headquarters on Tuesday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which takes credit for ensuring that Indore clinched the cleanest city target seven times in a row, could not see cleanliness protocols going for a toss under its own nose.

A surprise inspection by new municipal commissioner Shivam Verma on Tuesday exposed that IMC headquarters languish in filth.

During an inspection, Verma discovered a shocking state of affairs, with employees and officers neglecting cleanliness protocols.

Verma's dismay peaked when he found the Revenue Department lacking basic amenities such as drinking water and clean toilets. Expressing deep displeasure, he swiftly directed the superintendent engineer to issue show-cause notices to the negligent official.

In an effort to rectify the situation, Verma ordered immediate improvements, including provisions for drinking water, seating, and fans in waiting areas. He emphasised the urgency of regular cleaning and adequate water supply to ensure citizens' convenience.

Upon finding a water cooler switched off, Verma rebuked the office superintendent and demanded immediate repairs. His stern warning underscored the seriousness of maintaining cleanliness within the premises.

Furthermore, Verma inspected the Birth-Death-Marriage Registration Office, engaging with citizens and scrutinising case resolution registers. He ordered initiating actions to improve facilities, including activating water coolers and organizing parking arrangements.

Accompanied by additional commissioners Abhilash Mishra and Abhay Rajangaonkar, Verma's inspection highlighted a stark reality: the need for swift action to uphold standards of cleanliness and efficiency within the Municipal Corporation's headquarters.