Indore: Leopard Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle; Passersby Drag Body To Roadside

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard tragically lost its life after being struck by a speeding car in Indore on Tuesday.

A distressing video surfaced capturing the aftermath of the tragic incident, showing several men dragging the lifeless body of the leopard to the side of the road. In the footage, the men can be seen carefully moving the leopard's body, in order to clear the road.

After placing the leopard's body by the roadside, the men informed the authorities about the incident. The incident occurred in the Choral forest area, Indore.

Tiger Cubs Found Dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

On the other hand, two tiger cubs were discovered deceased in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, as reported by an official on Tuesday. The carcasses of the young tigers, both under a year old, were found at separate locations within the Panpatha and Khitoli ranges of the reserve, according to officials.