MP: Youths Beat Guards At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple For Entry Amid Holi Celebrations

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the vibrant celebrations of the Holi festival, a group of youths clashed with the security guards for not being able to enter the premises at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple on Monday. A video was captured by the onlookers, taking rounds on social media, which captured the whole incident.

In the video capturing the chaotic scene at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain during the Holi festival, a group of youths can be seen engaging in a violent altercation with the security guards. They are observed beating the guards and jumping off the railings in an attempt to push through the crowd.

The viral video captured the clash, which arose from the frustration of these youthful devotees, who found themselves unable to partake in worship due to the overwhelming crowds.

Fire Breaks Out During Bhasma Aarti Ceremony at Mahakaleshwar Temple

And on Monday morning, amidst the vibrant Holi festivities, a fire broke out during the Bhasma Aarti ceremony at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. Thirteen individuals, including the temple priest, sustained burn injuries in the incident that sent waves of panic among worshippers.

According to temple priest Ashish Sharma, the fire erupted when Holi gulal accidentally came into contact with a lit lamp in the sanctum sanctorum, or 'garbhagriha,' of the temple. Fortunately, swift action was taken to bring the flames under control, potentially averting further damage.