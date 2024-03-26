Indore Cops Celebrate Holi With Huge Pomp & Show; Commissioner Sings Holi Songs | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore cops got immersed in colours of joy on Tuesday in the police line area. On Monday, the entire city celebrated the festival of colors ‘Holi’ with great enthusiasm, while all the policemen were deployed on duty to maintain the law and order for the sake of a peaceful festival.

Hence, on Tuesday, all the police members were seen playing Holi with huge excitement in the DRP Line. Not only did the cops enjoy putting gulal on each other, but they also sang songs on the occasion.

Commissioner gets on stage to sing Holi songs

Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta also sang Holi songs. Hearing his song, the police officers and soldiers started dancing vigorously. During this, the Police Commissioner said that music does not discrimination between rich and poor. One should celebrate festivals with huge pomp and show.

Celebrated Holi after citizens

In the event, policemen played Holi with colors, gulal and water. The women cops also danced vigorously to the DJ. As per Commissioner Rakesh Gupta, everyone in the city celebrated the festival of Holi with enthusiasm on Monday. “Our police personnel had maintained security and vigilance,” he said. He was present on duty the whole time.