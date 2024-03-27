MP: Police Apprehend Suspect In Hit-And-Run Attempt Amid Holi Festivities In Jabalpur

Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a suspect involved in an attempted hit-and-run case occurred in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Fulbagh intersection in the city. The incident took place while police were stationed at a checkpoint during the Holi festival.

Traffic police officers and personnel from the Padav Police Station were conducting vehicle checks when they noticed a white car approaching from the wrong side. Despite attempts by the officers to stop the vehicle, the driver behaved aggressively towards them.

The driver, upon seeing the checkpoint, attempted to evade inspection and flee the scene. However, police officers chased after the car and managed to intercept it. Despite the driver's attempt to accelerate and escape, officers successfully stopped the vehicle, preventing any potential accidents.

Read Also Bhopal: Toddler Becomes Youngest Girl In Her Age Group To Complete Mt Everest Base Camp Trek

Thankfully, no accidents occurred during the incident, although several vehicles were in the vicinity. The driver of the car was apprehended and taken into custody by the Padav Police Station following a complaint from the traffic police.

Last night, another suspect, identified as Pulkit Sharma, was also arrested in connection with the incident. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Padav Police Station area.