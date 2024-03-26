Bhopal: Toddler Becomes Youngest Girl In Her Age Group To Complete Mt Everest Base Camp Trek | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Siddhi Mishra, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Bhopal, has become one of the youngest children to conquer the Mt Everest Base Camp Trek at a towering 17,598 feet above sea level.

The news was confirmed by a statement released by a private trekking company on Tuesday.

Accompanied by her mother Bhavna Dehariya, who successfully scaled Mount Everest in 2019, and her father Mahim Mishra, Siddhi completed the challenging Everest Base Camp (EBC) journey on March 22.

The family embarked on the trek on March 12 from Lukla and accomplished their goal ten days later, Nabin Trital, the managing director of the Expedition Himalaya, said. The journey from Lukla, located on the Northeastern side of the Eeverst, is around 53 km.

Describing the feat, the statement highlighted Siddhi as the youngest child to conquer the Everest Base Camp Trek with Expedition Himalaya.

PTI

Bhavna, originally from the Chhindwara district, expressed her immense joy at her daughter's accomplishment, emphasising the challenges they faced due to adverse weather conditions during the trek.

During their journey, the family encountered a new landmark at the base camp, a signboard featuring the images of Hillary and Tenzing, which has become a symbol of welcome for visitors by the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality.

Bhavna proudly associated Siddhi's achievement with the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign initiated by the Madhya Pradesh Government, while Siddhi herself held the National Flag before the EBC landmark.

While Siddhi's accomplishment is exceptional, instances of young children reaching the Everest Base Camp are not unprecedented.

Earlier this year, a two-year-old from Scotland also reached the base camp, with the toddler being carried on his father's back during the climb.

This extraordinary achievement by Siddhi Mishra has not only brought pride to her family but has also captured the attention of many, showcasing the spirit of determination and perseverance at such a tender age.