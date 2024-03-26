Bhopal Power Cut Plan March 27: Power To Be Disrupted In HIG, MIG, LIG & More; Check Full List Below

Picture for Representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scheduled power outages are expected to occur in certain Bhopal localities on March 27 in order to complete necessary maintenance. The state electricity board has issued a schedule that guarantees some locations will experience brief outages at designated intervals on Wednesay.

Schedule is as follows:

Area: Residents of Anand Nagar, Rajeev Nagar Colony, New Mandi and nearest areas will have to face a power outage of 6 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Similarly, the residents of Rajat Nagar, Danish Nagar, Rose Wood Enclave, Sagar Height and the nearest areas will have to witness power outage of 6 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Around BDA Colony, HIG, LIG, MIG and nearest areas, power will be cut for 2 hours in the evening.

Time: 04:00 Pm to 06:00 Pm

Area: Also, in the areas Amrawad khurd, Girnar Colony, Vedawati Housing Board Colony, Galaxy and nearest areas, power will be disrupted for 2 hours in the morning.

Time: 06:00 Am to 08:00 Am

Area: People residing in Vijay Nagar, Mangalam Appartment, Suditi Hospital and nearest areas will witness a power outage of 4 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Scheduled power outages will be experienced by residents in these areas, enabling effective completion of necessary repair tasks.

It is recommended that residents contact the authorities and prepare in advance in order to cope up with the disruptions during the designated times.