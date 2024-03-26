MP Weather Update: State Braces For Fourth Weather Transition, Rainfall Expected On March 29

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In March, state is expected to witness its fourth weather transition, with an active Western Disturbance likely to affect the region on March 29. This disturbance could bring scattered rainfall and cloud cover to certain areas, amidst lingering warmth from the previous days.

Western disturbances are anticipated to bring about cloud cover at the end of March, potentially marking the third consecutive month of weather transitions in the state.

In response to the changing weather patterns, the Meteorological Department predicts the possibility of rainfall and cloud cover on March 29 or 30, potentially extending the streak of altered weather conditions. The districts of Damoh and Ratlam recorded the highest temperatures on Monday, with temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

The hill station of Pachmarhi reported a temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius. In other major cities, temperatures varied, with Bhopal at 37.5 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur at 37.4 degrees Celsius, Ujjain at 37.2 degrees Celsius, Indore at 36.5 degrees Celsius, and Gwalior at 34.6 degrees Celsius. Numerous districts, including Tikamgarh, Nowgong, Guna, Raisen, Khajuraho, Seoni, Khandwa, Betul, Mandla, Dhar, and Khargone, experienced temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, temperatures in several cities may soar above 40 degrees Celsius. The month of March typically sees a mix of intense heat, rain, and hailstorms, and this year has been no exception, with weather changes occurring three times already.