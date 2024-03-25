Bhopal: AIIMS Treats 36,000 Cancer Patients In 2023; 4000 In Feb, 2024 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): In 2023, AIIMS witnessed an unprecedented surge in cancer patient visits, with more than 36,000 individuals in the Cancer Outpatient Department (OPD) alone. In the month of February, 2024 approximately 4,000 patients sought assistance from the cancer OPD. It is indicative of the department’s pivotal role in cancer treatment.

Professor (Dr.) Ajai Singh, Executive Director, said that the cancer department has emerged as a beacon of hope for cancer patients across the region.

The state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology available at AIIMS Bhopal’s Cancer, he said, surpasses those found in any other government hospital in Bhopal.

Dr Manish Gupta, Head of the Department of Radiation Oncology, highlighted the department’s Commitment to early detection and comprehensive treatment of cancer. “Early-stage cancer Detection enables us to eradicate the disease effectively. Even in advanced stages, a Combination of modalities such as surgery and radiation therapy offers promising outcomes, Often at minimal cost,” stated Professor Gupta.

Read Also AIIMS Bhopal Celebrates Holi With Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment

The department boasts a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, encompassing surgery, Radiation oncology, and medical oncology. With advanced equipment including the Dual Energy X machine for external radiotherapy, patients receive cutting-edge treatment tailored to their Specific needs.

Professor (Dr.) Ajai Singh emphasized,“Our mission is not only to provide exceptional medical care but Also to empower individuals with knowledge and resources to combat cancer effectively. Together, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and the Community at large,” remarked Professor Singh.

With the efforts of Professor Singh, along with a Palliative ward for the last stage cancer patients, a day care ward has also been started for the Patients coming for chemotherapy. As the incidence of cancer continues to rise, AIIMS Bhopal Remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing cancer care through excellence in research, Education, and clinical practice.