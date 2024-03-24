AIIMS Bhopal Celebrates Holi With Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment | fpnew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal on Saturday celebrated Holi with children undergoing cancer treatment. Prof Ajai Singh, executive director, paediatric ward doctors, nursing staff and dedicated members of the Cankids support team orchestrated a day filled with joy and vibrant colours, aiming to infuse moments of happiness into the lives of the little warriors battling against the disease.

This year, the celebration took on a special meaning as it became a beacon of hope and joy for the children undergoing cancer treatment. Despite the challenges posed by illness, the spirit of resilience and camaraderie shone brightly within the paediatric ward as staff and children alike embraced the festive atmosphere.

Singh said, “Holi celebration was not just about colours and festivities; it was about spreading love, hope, and positivity to our young patients. Seeing the smiles on their faces despite the challenges they are facing fills our hearts with immense joy and reaffirms our commitment to providing holistic care.”

Picasa

Bastar Band, Pandavani Songs & Panthi Dance Captivate Audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day event to mark the 48th foundation day of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya concluded with Pandavani songs, Panthi dance and Bastar Band’s performance which enchanted the audience on Saturday. The event began with the performance of Bastar Band which depicts the folk and traditional life of Bastar , Chhattisgarh.

The band, formed two years ago, aims at taking different tribal dance forms and music to the doorsteps of the urban folk. It was followed by Panthi dance, presented by Uttam Kumar Devhare with his troupe from Raipur. The dance is a spiritual and religious dance of Satnam-Panth. The event ended with an enchanting performance of Pandwani singer Prabha Yadav who is a disciple of Jhaduram Dewangan, known as the father of Pandwani.

She presents Pandavani in Vedmati style i.e. according to the narrative setting of Mahabharata written by Sabal Singh Chauhan. She believes that the role of the Guru is very important in Pandwani singing because the disciple learns the details of story, dialogue, visual creation, acting and presentation and adjusting to the situation as per the situation etc. only from Guru.