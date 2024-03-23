MP: Irregularities Surface In Sehore As Water Resources Dept Grounds Canal Meant For Farmers For Road Construction

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A recent incident has been reported from the Konajhir lake, where the water resources department officials have grounded the canal meant for farmers and have been constructing a road there. Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma had instructed strict action against illegal colonies. However, officials responsible for his constituency, Ichhawar, are neglecting the minister's directives. With the protection of officials, land mafias have started encroaching upon government land, including canals of the Water Resources Department, and are cutting off illegal colonies to sell plots.

According to information, two canals have been constructed from the Konajhir reservoir in the Ichhawar constituency. One canal reaches Gram Aamajhir and goes to Gram Mogararam, while the other canal, numbered 63, is for Gram Mogararam, which irrigates hundreds of farmer fields. However, this canal, built for agricultural purposes, has been encroached upon, and plots are being sold illegally. Additionally, a road has been constructed over this canal, and plots are being sold.

Farmers claim that when the canal is operational, the water does not flow smoothly; instead, it starts filling up the surrounding fields. Farmers have stated that, despite complaints to the Water Resources Department, no action has been taken. Regarding this matter, SDM Ravi Malviya of Ichhawar in the Water Resources Department says that the matter is under my knowledge. Construction cannot be done on the canal; pipes have been laid on the canal instead. If the road is distorted, I will investigate. In this regard, Deepak Chouksey, the executive engineer of the Water Resources Department, says that no one has the right to stop the flow of water in the canal. We will investigate this matter.