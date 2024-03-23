MP: Woman Gives Birth On Kamayani Express; Family Names Baby After Train

Mumbai: Accused Of Taping Baby's Mouth At Civic-Run Hospital, 3 Nurses Booked 8 Months Later |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman delivered a baby on a moving long-distance train in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said on Saturday.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl on the Mumbai-Varanasi Kamayani Express in the early hours of Friday, prompting her elated family members to name the infant after the train. The family now calls the baby as 'Kamayani'.

The pregnant woman was travelling with her husband from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna in Madhya Pradesh. As the train reached between Bhopal and Vidisha when she went into labour, Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Manju Mahobe said.

The railway official said that two women travelling on the same coach helped the female passenger deliver a baby in the moving train, while a male passenger in the bogie alerted the Railway Protection Force about the berth birth.

Following which, the train was stopped at Vidisha railway station, the newborn and the mother were rushed to the Harda District Hospital for an assessment of their health. Both-- the mother and her baby girl are doing well, their health is said to be stable, the RPF official said.

The family members of the infant have named her 'Kamayani', after the express train, she said.