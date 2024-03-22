Holi 2024: From Carnival To Pool Party, Check Out Holi Events In Bhopal

By: Harshita Rawat | March 22, 2024
Explore the vibrant Holi celebrations in Bhopal with a variety of exciting parties happening across the city. You can book tickets on BookMyShow and Paytm Insider.
1. Soak in the colorful celebration at 'HOLI LAND' BHOPAL in GAURI GREENS garden on March 25, starting at 11:00 am.
2. Join the vibrant 'RANGLEELA' Holi party at Skyland Garden in Bairagarh, Bhopal, on March 25, starting at 11:00 am.
3. Participate in the thrilling Holi Run at British Park near IPER College on March 24, starting at 4:00 pm, for a day of fun and excitement.
4. Dive into the joyous celebration of Holi at 'RANG BARASNE DO' by Get Wet Events, featuring two pools in Bhopal, on March 25, starting at 10:00 am.
5. Enjoy an open-air Holi celebration at 'Kanha's Holi Open Air' in Hotel Kanha’s Palm on March 25, starting at 3:30 pm.
6. Be a part of the Holi Extravaganza at Aakriti Ecocity in Rohit Nagar on March 25, starting at 3:30 pm, for an unforgettable experience.
7. Conclude the festivities at Holi Carnival 2.0 in Parmar Dharamshala Marriage Garden on March 25, in Sector 3A, Habib Ganj, Bhopal, starting at 4:30 pm, with a grand celebration.
With a multitude of Holi parties happening throughout Bhopal, secure your tickets now and get ready for an unforgettable Holi experience!
