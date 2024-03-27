 Bhopal: Jehan-Numa Hotel Owner Shoots Self To Death At His House, Was Suffering From Depression
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Left : Nadir Rashid Right : Jehan-Numa Palace outside residence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Owner of five-star hotel Jehan Numa Palace, Nadir Rashid, shot himself to death at his house in Shyamala Hills locality of Bhopal in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

As per police reports, 72-year-old Rashid was suffering from depression and thus, took the extreme step at his house.

More details are awaited in the case, which shall come to fore after probe, said police officials.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

