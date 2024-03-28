 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jabalpur Candidate's Hubby Promises Award Of ₹16 Lakh Per Voter On Her Victory
He and his wife made a grand entrance at the nomination center by arriving atop a horse.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Shashi Salalus, an independent candidate from Jabalpur, and her husband Stanley Louis kicked off their election campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a decked up horse cart on Thursday.

What was more interesting was the couple's bumper announcement to the public. Salalus' husband Stanley Louis promised a sum of 20 dollars (Rs 16 lakhs) for the voters if his wife wins the election.

During the campaign, Stanley boldly declared that if his wife, Shashi Salalus, emerges victorious in the election, every eligible voter in Jabalpur will be entitled to a significant sum of $20,000.

article-image

Stanley Louis proclaimed himself as the President of the United States of Asia, while he presented his wife as the Vice President of the United States of America. Their different mode of arrival, on horseback, at the nomination center situated in Indra Market, left many curious.

article-image

Speaking to the media, Stanley Louis shed light on their election campaign strategy. He announced that his wife, Shashi Salalus, would be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. However, what truly captured everyone's attention was Stanley's bold promise to provide a significant sum of $20,000 to every voter in Jabalpur if his wife emerged victorious in the elections.

This promise has sparked widespread interest and curiosity among the local population.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jabalpur Candidate's Hubby Promises Award Of ₹16 Lakh Per Voter On Her...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jabalpur Candidate's Hubby Promises Award Of ₹16 Lakh Per Voter On Her...

