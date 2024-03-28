Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jabalpur Candidate's Hubby Promises Award Of ₹16 Lakh Per Voter On Her Victory

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Shashi Salalus, an independent candidate from Jabalpur, and her husband Stanley Louis kicked off their election campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a decked up horse cart on Thursday.

Stanley Louis proclaimed himself as the President of the United States of Asia, while he presented his wife as the Vice President of the United States of America. Their different mode of arrival, on horseback, at the nomination center situated in Indra Market, left many curious.

Speaking to the media, Stanley Louis shed light on their election campaign strategy. He announced that his wife, Shashi Salalus, would be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. However, what truly captured everyone's attention was Stanley's bold promise to provide a significant sum of $20,000 to every voter in Jabalpur if his wife emerged victorious in the elections.

This promise has sparked widespread interest and curiosity among the local population.