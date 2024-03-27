 Bhopal: Social Workers Gear Up To Stop Child Marriages On Akshya Tritiya
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Social Workers Gear Up To Stop Child Marriages On Akshya Tritiya

Bhopal: Social Workers Gear Up To Stop Child Marriages On Akshya Tritiya

Social activists of around 22 MP districts took part in capacity building workshop for community social workers organised by India Child Protection Fund on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Vaibhav Garg

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Community social workers (CSWs) from NGOs have chalked out a detailed plan to stop child marriages on Akshaya Tritiya, which will be celebrated on May 10. It is a festival when instances of child marriage rise in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Social activists of around 22 MP districts took part in capacity building workshop for community social workers organised by India Child Protection Fund on Wednesday. It was supported by V For Her Foundation and Just Rights for Children.

They discussed the challenges they face in the villages while stopping child marriage. They shared their experiences and learned from each other. Law, which remains one of the most crucial aspect in this fight against child marriage, was discussed. Strategies were formulated and future courses of action was decided to ensure that no child is pushed into marriage.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut March 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indus Empire, Coral Wood, Misrod Phase 1, MP...
article-image

From getting injunction orders from the courts to prevent child marriages, to studying the demography of each village to know the number of vulnerable children, to putting posters outside religious places giving stern message that no child marriage takes place in that place, to writing punishment for marrying children on panchayat notice boards in every village, the workshop listed out several steps to ensure that child marriage doesn’t take place this wedding season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: RSS To Focus On Chhindwara, Rajgarh, Ratlam Lok Sabha Seats

MP: RSS To Focus On Chhindwara, Rajgarh, Ratlam Lok Sabha Seats

MP: 'Even After 40 Yrs If You Have To Weep, Then It’s A Matter Of Shame,' CM Yadav Takes Dig At...

MP: 'Even After 40 Yrs If You Have To Weep, Then It’s A Matter Of Shame,' CM Yadav Takes Dig At...

Bhopal: Neighbour Abducts, Rapes Teen In Forest, Search On For Accused

Bhopal: Neighbour Abducts, Rapes Teen In Forest, Search On For Accused

Bhopal: Social Workers Gear Up To Stop Child Marriages On Akshya Tritiya

Bhopal: Social Workers Gear Up To Stop Child Marriages On Akshya Tritiya

MP: Two Felines Sent To Nauradeshi From Bandhavgarh

MP: Two Felines Sent To Nauradeshi From Bandhavgarh