Bhopal Power Cut March 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indus Empire, Coral Wood, Misrod Phase 1, MP Nagar Zone 1 & More, Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on March 16, 2024. According to information provided by the Electricity Board, the affected areas will include Area Housing Board Extention, Indus Empire, Coral Wood, Misrod Phase 1, and the surrounding vicinity. The power cut is scheduled to last from 06:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

The schedule is as follows:

Housing Board Extention, LIG, MIG, Indus Empire, Shahpura Thana, Fortune Pride, Parsh Galaxy, and the surrounding areas will face a power outage lasting for 6 hours, from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

In Coral Wood, and nearby areas, residents can expect power supply disruptions for 2 hours, from 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

Residents of Misrod Phase 1, Saliya Goan, and the surrounding areas should prepare for a power outage lasting for 2 hours, from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM.

In BDA , Gondipura, Banjara Basti, and nearby areas, residents can expect power supply disruptions for 4 hours, from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

MP Nagar Zone 1, and the surrounding areas will face a power outage lasting for 2 hours, from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM.

The reason cited for this interruption is for essential maintenance and construction work in the specified areas. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements for any activities requiring electricity during this time frame.