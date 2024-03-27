Bhopal: Dog Menace Rampant In Koh-e-Fiza; Narrow Escape For Boy, School Principal | file pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The stray dogs continue to haunt residents. Latest incidents of dog menace have come to fore from the Koh-e-fiza area. In the CCTV cameras visuals surfaced on Wednesday, a kid around eight-year-old and a principal of a private school are seen having a narrow escape after they were attacked by stray dogs.

In the video which has gone viral, four dogs attacked the as he headed out of his house located at Housing board colony of Koh-e-fiza on Tuesday. The boy ran for his life and managed to give the canines a slip. Following the incident, the residents are hesitant in sending their kids outdoors for playing.

Later in the night, Pooja Bhatia, a principal of a private kindergarten school located in Koh-e-fiza was almost attacked by stray dogs while she was strolling outside her house. As the dogs charged towards her, the woman screamed, alerting the passersby and neighbours. Seeing people coming, the dogs fled from the scene.

In February this year, a seven-month-old was mauled to death by several stray dogs in Ayodhya bypass area of the city. On March 19, a six-year-old Humair was attacked by a pack of fogs in the Banganga area. The child has been undergoing treatment at the Kamla Nehru hospital since then. He has received 20 stitches on his jaw and his three teeth have been extracted.