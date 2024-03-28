MP: Muslim Boy Pours Boiling Water On Hindu Girl Playing Holi In Dhar; Visuals Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a Muslim boy, allegedly threw boiling water on a Hindu girl on Holi in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. She has sustained injuries on face, neck and chest.

The girl said that as she returned home after playing Holi with friends, she asked for some water to wash off the colours, however, her neighbour poured hot boiling water on her.

The incident was reported on March 25 and its video has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, the girl can be seen crying on a bed in the hospital, narrating her ordeal.

The girl named Payal Tiwari, her father Rakesh Tiwari, residing in a Jat colony in Ghatabillod village, said that the boy named Faizan, a neighbor, brought hot boiling water when she asked for water to wash off her colours and threw it at her. The girl's face was burned, as seen in the video, and she can be heard crying while her mother took her to the hospital.

When asked if there was any prior dispute between the girl and boy, or their families, the girl denied any such issue, the inquiry aimed to determine if the boy's actions were motivated by any existing conflict.

The girl also claimed that when her family went to the police for filing a report, Faizan's family members denied the accusations, labeling the girl's claims as drama. Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and trying to find if there is an actual cause of the actions that took place.