 MP: Muslim Boy Pours Boiling Water On Hindu Girl Playing Holi In Dhar; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsMP: Muslim Boy Pours Boiling Water On Hindu Girl Playing Holi In Dhar; Visuals Surface

MP: Muslim Boy Pours Boiling Water On Hindu Girl Playing Holi In Dhar; Visuals Surface

The girl's face was burned, as seen in the video, and she can be heard crying while her mother took her to the hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a Muslim boy, allegedly threw boiling water on a Hindu girl on Holi in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. She has sustained injuries on face, neck and chest.

The girl said that as she returned home after playing Holi with friends, she asked for some water to wash off the colours, however, her neighbour poured hot boiling water on her.

The incident was reported on March 25 and its video has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, the girl can be seen crying on a bed in the hospital, narrating her ordeal.

Read Also
Bhopal Couple Tortures 87-Year-Old Grandma, Tries To Insert Wooden Log In Her Private Parts;...
article-image
Read Also
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jabalpur Candidate's Hubby Promises Award Of ₹16 Lakh Per Voter On Her...
article-image

The girl named Payal Tiwari, her father Rakesh Tiwari, residing in a Jat colony in Ghatabillod village, said that the boy named Faizan, a neighbor, brought hot boiling water when she asked for water to wash off her colours and threw it at her. The girl's face was burned, as seen in the video, and she can be heard crying while her mother took her to the hospital.

Read Also
Bhopal: Dog Menace Rampant In Koh-e-Fiza; Narrow Escape For Boy, School Principal
article-image

When asked if there was any prior dispute between the girl and boy, or their families, the girl denied any such issue, the inquiry aimed to determine if the boy's actions were motivated by any existing conflict.

The girl also claimed that when her family went to the police for filing a report, Faizan's family members denied the accusations, labeling the girl's claims as drama. Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and trying to find if there is an actual cause of the actions that took place.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Muslim Boy Pours Boiling Water On Hindu Girl Playing Holi In Dhar; Visuals Surface

MP: Muslim Boy Pours Boiling Water On Hindu Girl Playing Holi In Dhar; Visuals Surface

Bhopal Couple Tortures 87-Year-Old Grandma, Tries To Insert Wooden Log In Her Private Parts;...

Bhopal Couple Tortures 87-Year-Old Grandma, Tries To Insert Wooden Log In Her Private Parts;...

MP: 8-Yr-Old Raped, Murdered By Drunk Man In Jabalpur, Furious Villagers Burn Liquor Shop

MP: 8-Yr-Old Raped, Murdered By Drunk Man In Jabalpur, Furious Villagers Burn Liquor Shop

Indore: Woman Stripped Naked, Brutally Beaten Up By Group Of Ladies On Holi; Pics Viral

Indore: Woman Stripped Naked, Brutally Beaten Up By Group Of Ladies On Holi; Pics Viral

Indore: Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair

Indore: Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair