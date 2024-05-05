 UP: Husband Attacks Wife With Knife In Front Of Children, Attempts Suicide By Slitting Throat In Muzaffarnagar; VIDEO
HomeIndiaUP: Husband Attacks Wife With Knife In Front Of Children, Attempts Suicide By Slitting Throat In Muzaffarnagar; VIDEO

The children were terrified on witnessing the horrific incident. The man slit his own throat after severely injuring his wife with the knife. A video of the children sobbing due to fear near the injured couple has surfaced on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Husband Attacks Wife With Knife In Front Of Children, Attempts Suicide By Slitting Throat | Twitter

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident, a dispute between a husband and wife took an ugly turn after the husband attacked his wife with a knife following an argument in front of their children in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Sikri village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhopa Police Station. The accused has been identified as Sajid, and his wife has been identified as Khushnuma. The couple had a physical altercation on Sunday morning, which escalated, and the man severely injured his wife in anger with a sharp-edged weapon.

Husband Slits Own Throat

Upon hearing the wife's cries, the villagers gathered on the spot, after which the husband attacked himself with the knife and slit his throat in front of the villagers. The villagers called the police, and the police arrived at the spot, after which both the injured were taken to Bhopa Health Center in critical condition. The hospital authorities referred them to Muzaffarnagar as their condition was deteriorating.

Children Crying In The Viral Video

The heart-wrenching video of the children is going viral on social media, in which it can be seen that a boy and a girl are crying, and the injured woman is seen sitting near them. The father who slit his throat can also be seen lying in a pool of blood near the kids.

The police said that the husband attacked his wife with a sharp weapon over some matter and then attacked himself. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

