MP: Jealous, Husband Slits Throat After Wife Borrows 'Gutkha' From Another Man In Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A young man allegedly slit his throat and cut his wrist out of jealousy after his wife borrowed tobacco from another man in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The incident was reported at the Gau police station area, and the condition of the victim is said to be critical.

According to the information, Shivram Rathore (35) lived with his wife, Pooja. He is a resident of Jhallar but has been living in Betul for the last three years and working as a labourer. On Sunday, Shivram's wife Pooja borrowed ‘Gutkha (tobacco) from her neighbour and consumed it. Feeling jealous, Shivram started shouting at his wife, asking why she borrowed tobacco from another man instead of asking him. The argument turned heated, following which he slit his throat and cut his wrist using a blade. The police reached the spot, rescued him, and admitted him to the hospital late at night.

According to Manoj's wife, both of them had a love marriage, however, the couple would often have disputes over ever other thing. Pooja had borrowed gutka from the neighbor and consumed it, which made Manoj angry. The duo had a small fight, after which Manoj went out for some time. He returned home drunk and started fighting again. As the fight intensified, Pooja called her brother, who then informed the police.

As soon as Manoj learned that the police had been informed, he became more enraged, and 15 minutes before the police arrived, he attacked himself with a blade. When the police reached the spot, they saw him in a serious condition and immediately took him to Betul District Hospital at around 12 o'clock in the night, where he is being treated.

At present, since there is no one from Manoj's family, he has been admitted to the district hospital. The condition of the youth is said to be critical. When the injured youth was asked, he said that he did not know whether he had stabbed himself or someone else; he was not conscious yet. According to the hospital police post, the injured youth has not been in bed since this morning. He has fled from the hospital.