MP: Girl Thrashes Ex-Lover Publicly For Threatening Her To Make Pictures Viral In Gwalior; Video Goes Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a girl allegedly thrashed her ex-boyfriend in the middle of the road on Monday. The incident took place outside Gandhi Zoological Park, located in the Phool Bagh complex in Gwalior, and its video is going viral on social media.

The video shows a girl holding him by his collar as the other girl accuses him of blackmailing them to make their personal pictures viral on the internet. The girls alleged that the man would also threaten to kill their parents. So, they decided to teach him a lesson and invited him to Gwalior Zoo.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The duo had a 5-year relationship

This high-voltage drama continued for about half an hour. A crowd of people gathered there.

All three of them—the two girls and the accused man, Wasim Khan—are residents of Bhind.

One of the girls admitted that she was in a 5-year-old relationship with Wasim Khan; however, she broke up with him three months ago. Khan, the son of their family friend, then started harassing her and was threatening to make her photos viral.

According to the discussion, it was the girls who had called this young man to the zoo. After this, with the help of people, they caught Khan, beat him on the road, and then handed him over to the police.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Man Strangles 12-Day-Old Son To Death In Desire Of Daughter

Hindu Outfits Reached Spot

Seeing that the matter involved different religions, people associated with Hindu organisations also reached there. They also asked Wasim Khan the reason for harassing the girls and asked the police to deal strictly with this matter.

The other girl said that Wasim Khan had accused her of killing her husband. At present, the police are trying to get objectionable photos and videos of the girl from Wasim Khan.

The police said that legal action will be taken on the basis of the girls statements.