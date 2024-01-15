MP Govt Employee Demands A 'Night' With Girls Who Went For Interview At State Seed Corporation, Booked

Representational image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case was reported in the state’s Gwalior where three girls who went for an interview at Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation were allegedly asked to spend a night in exchange for a job.

The students approached the police station and filed a complaint against the accused government employee.

According to the information, the production assistant of Madhya Pradesh Seed Corporation, Sanjeev Kumar, texted the girl students on WhatsApp that if they want jobs, they will have to spend a night with him. In this entire matter, on the complaint of the student, the police have registered a case against the accused.

What will I get in return? asks interviewer

The victim student has told the police that she studies at a college in Gwalior. On January 3, she reached out to the Madhya Pradesh State Seed Corporation at Agricultural University for an interview. During this time, assistant Sanjeev Kumar, who had come from Bhopal, interviewed her. A few hours later, the accused called the student and sent a WhatsApp message, writing that “I can get you selected, but what will I get in return?" The accused demanded a night with the girls and asked them to reply in 'Yes or no'.

Crime Branch DSP Siyaz KM said that interviews were held at the Agricultural University on January 3. Several girl students, including the victim student, had given interviews. The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, who came from Bhopal, was also included in the interview panel. During the interview, Sanjeev Kumar was accused of doing obscene acts to the girl students on WhatsApp and demanding a physical relationship. On the complaint of the victim student, the Crime Branch has registered a case against the accused under Section 354A. The accused has also sent the same message to two other students. Before deleting the message, the student took a screenshot of it, which has been made available to the crime branch.