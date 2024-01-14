MP: TI's Son Beats 3 People After Argument Over Overtaking, Creates Ruckus In Gwalior Township; Arrested |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video highlighting the grim situation of law and order in the city came to fore on Saturday, in which the son of a town inspector (TI) was seen creating ruckus on the streets of Gwalior. The accused reportedly beat three people along with his associates after a dispute broke over overtaking their car. In an attempt to escape, the victims entered a township, however, the accused and his associates vandalised the area with cricket bats.

All three injured have been admitted to Jayarogya Hospital for treatment, while the accused has been arrested.

According to information, the incident took place in Sun Valley Township on Thursday night, while its video surfaced on Saturday. The accused's father Malkhan Singh is posted as TI in Morena Ajak police station.

Rahul Singh Tomar (42), a resident of Sun Valley Township under Sirol police station area, registered a complaint in the matter on Friday. He told the police that on Thursday night he had gone to a dhaba on the highway for dinner with his brother Anshul Singh Tomar and friend Udeshwar Singh.

At around 12:15 am, he reached near Pragati School in a Mercedes car. Meanwhile, a white coloured XUV-500 driver overtook the car from behind and moved ahead. When Rahul protested, the car driver and other companions started abusing. “He also asked for money for liquor. All the accused were drunk,” the complainant said.

When the victim refused to pay money, the accused started fighting. To somehow escape, Rahul and his companions entered the nearby Sun Valley Township. The attackers reached there also. The accused first beat all three and then vandalised the area with a cricket bat.

Attackers identified from CCTV footage

During the fight, when Rahul asked the name of the car driver, he told his name as Pawan alias Pankaj Chauhan and the other as Adiraj Singh Chauhan. There were four other people and a security guard along with him. On information, police reached the spot. Police sent the three injured to the hospital and registered a case of assault and vandalism against Pankaj Chauhan.

Two CCTV footage of the incident have also surfaced on social media. One CCTV footage is of 15 seconds and the other is of 26 seconds showcasing Pankaj vandalising

CSP University Circle Hina Khan said that the youth was assaulted in a fight over overtaking. “FIR has been registered. The accused has been arrested,” she said.

TI said – No information about the incident

In this case, Pankaj's father and TI Malkhan Singh Chauhan of AJK police station said that he was in Morena at the time of the incident and has no information about it.