MP Weather Update: Dense Fog Blankets Gwalior-Datia, While Bhopal-Indore Basks In Bright Sunlight

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior and Datia witnessed dense fog on Sunday morning, with visibility dropping below 50 meters. Meanwhile, Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain experienced bright sunlight. The state is expected to witness dense fog for the next two days before the onset of Western Disturbance activity, bringing cloudy skies during the day.

Nights in Datia, Gwalior, Rewa, and Satna are notably colder, especially in Pachmarhi. Despite clear skies during the day, temperatures soared above 28 degrees Celsius in 13 cities, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain on Saturday.

According to the weather department, Western Disturbance is becoming active from January 16, which might lead to a decrease in daytime temperatures. However, nighttime temperatures are expected to remain around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Datia recorded the coldest night on Saturday, with the mercury dropping to 6.5 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Rewa, Khajuraho, Sidhi, and Satna also experienced chilly temperatures ranging from 6.6 to 8.9 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi, known for its cool climate, recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius. Narmadapuram reported the highest minimum temperature at 16.8 degrees Celsius.