Bhopal Literature & Art Festival 2024: 'Bhagavad Gita Is Scripture Of Humanity Not Of Any Religion’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Author and motivational speaker Vijay Agrawal said Bhagavad Gita was not confined to any religion. “It is for humanity. Gita is the world's first book on psychology. It defines religion only as karma,” he added. Agrawal was speaking on, The Gita for Students, at Bharat Bhawan on Saturday - the second day of three-day Bhopal Literature & Art Festival 2024.

About 25 sessions on topics like climate change, Museum as Time Machine, The Last Mile, Spies, Art & Terrorism, The Andaman Islands Development, World Upside Down and Influence of Western Classical Music and Theatre on Modern Indian Arts, Modern Indian Poetry, Rani Durgawati, Emperor Ashoka, Wildlife Pursuit, Role of Culture in City Development were discussed. R Parashuram and Ved Arya discussed senior IAS officer Amarjeet Sinha's book, The Last Smile.

Sinha said level of education in India was at par with whole world including South Korea, Japan and China. He talked about the change in India's economic situation after Covid-19 and the resolution of 41.50 crore people surveyed by NITI Aayog to move ahead with inclusive development beyond the poverty line. He also highlighted the issue of 10 crore women becoming economically empowered by joining self-help groups through Livelihood Mission.

Abhigyan Prakash, Jayshree M Sundar and Brajesh Rajput held discussion with Dr Sandeep Shastri on, politics, victory and defeat. The importance of campaigning strategy at the time of elections also came up for discussion. Premchand 's granddaughter Sara Rai, discussed her book, Raw Amber, with Seema Raizada. Describing Premchand's simple life, she mentioned photograph taken by Harishankar Parsai in which Premchand was wearing torn shoes.