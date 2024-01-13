 WATCH: 'Muslims Fed 25k People Daily During Ram Janmabhoomi Struggle,' MP Ex-Minister Yashodhara Shares Old Video Of Rajmata
Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, a founding member of Jan Sangh, played an important role in the fight for the Ram Temple," Yashodhara wrote.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the time when all Hindus are bursting with happiness and excitement for the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration, Madhya Pradesh's former sports minister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, shared an old video of his mother, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, where she can be heard lauding Muslims for their service during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Taking to X, Yashodhara posted an old video of Rajmata with the caption, "35 years ago, Narendra Modi was a skilled charioteer of the Ram Rath Yatra, and now, with his determination, a grand temple of Lord Ram is going to be inaugurated in Ayodhya. In this emotional moment, I am proud to be Amma's daughter.

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, a founding member of Jan Sangh, played an important role in the fight for the Ram Temple," she wrote.

In the video, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia can be speaking on several topics, including the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

"We cannot forget that time, when all the systems had failed and the people of Banda and the Muslim brothers of Kanpur would feed 25,000 people who were fighting for the Ram temple. They would serve us food every day.

In the video, Rajmata was seen warning the politicians, saying, "You have no right to mislead the great and innocent people of India and make them victims of riots. Hindus like Mulayam Singh were the bigger culprits than Muslims, who do not believe in Ram Janmabhoomi and oppose the idea of building a temple."

