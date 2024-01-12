MP CM Mohan Yadav To Send 5 Lakh Laddoos From Mahakal To Ayodhya For Ram Temple Consecration (WATCH)

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the dispatch of five lakh laddoos from the revered Mahakaleshwar shrine in Ujjain to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by other ministers, participated in 'Surya Namaskar' and yoga activities during an event at a school, marking National Youth Day on Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary.

Yadav, addressing the media, emphasized the historical context, stating that the Mughal emperor Babar had demolished the temple in Ayodhya. With its reconstruction, Yadav expressed Madhya Pradesh's enthusiasm to celebrate this significant occasion. He further disclosed plans to facilitate people's visits from various states to Ayodhya for darshan at the Ram temple, coordinated by the Centre. Yadav lauded Swami Vivekanand's inspirational life, highlighting India's status as having the highest youth population globally.

Reflecting on the country's progress, he cited achievements such as Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, and the Aditya L-1 spacecraft, India's pioneering mission to study the Sun. Yadav concluded by affirming that India is forging its destiny through these notable accomplishments.