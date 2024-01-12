Bhopal: GRP Bring Back Girl Who Fled To Agra To Marry Social Media Buddy |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway police (GRP) personnel of Bhopal on Thursday brought a teenage girl home after she fled to Agra to marry her social media friend. The girl’s friend however, on learning that she had reached Agra, refused to meet her and deactivated his social media account.

The girl aged 16 had befriended an 18-year-old youth on a social media platform six months ago. The duo struck a good friendship and began talking frequently. Eventually, their friendship blossomed into love. The girl tried convincing the guy to come to Bhopal and meet her, but he did not agree, saying his parents were too strict.

The girl on Monday told her friend that she will head to Agra to meet him and marry him to stay with him forever. The youth told her not to do so, but to no avail. The girl fled from her home in Piplani on Tuesday to board a train to Agra. After reaching there, she texted the youth on the social media platform that she had reached the city.

The girl also made numerous calls to him on the app, after which the petrified guy deactivated his social media account. During this, a vendor at the Agra railway station noticed the distressed girl and informed the railway police. The cops summoned her and questioned her. The girl narrated her ordeal to the cops.

The police called the youth and his family to the railway police station and the boy-girl duo was counselled. They were let off thereafter and the Agra police informed the Bhopal GRP about the incident. The GRP personnel went to Agra and brought the girl back to Bhopal on Thursday. She was handed over to her kin and was being counselled currently, said GRP TI Zaheer Khan.