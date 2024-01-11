MP: Congress’ Nakul Nath Announces To Send 4.3 Crore 'Ram' Writings From Chhindwara To Ayodhya

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In honour of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Congress MP Nakul Nath has announced a unique celebration. Papers bearing the name 'Ram' written 4.31 crore times will be transported from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, to Ayodhya on January 22. This initiative is part of the ongoing 'Shri Ram Mahotsav' at Simaria Dham, organized by the Maruti Nandan Sewa Samiti managing the Hanuman temple.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath initiated the process by personally writing the name of Lord Ram 108 times on papers after their prayers at the Hanuman temple in Simaria. Nakul Nath, representing the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, stated that this program would be historic for Chhindwara. Papers will be distributed for people to write Lord Ram's name 108 times, and the collected papers with a total of 4.31 crore repetitions will be sent to Ayodhya in two buses on January 22.

On a related note, prominent Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have declined the invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony, citing concerns about the event being politicized by the BJP for electoral gains and emphasizing that religion is a personal matter.