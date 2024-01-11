Swachh Survekshan 2023: MP CM Yadav Lauds Indore For 7th Win; Mayor Bhargava Dedicates Award To Lord Ram (WATCH)

MP: CM Yadav Congratulates Indoreans As City Retains Cleanest City Tag; 'Ashtasidhi Bhi Prapt Karenge,' Says Mayor Bhargava |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the people of Indore after the city bagged the top spot in the Cleanliness Survey 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. He also congratulated the sanitation workers for their diligence and continuous efforts.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yadav wrote, “Indore has made ‍the state proud by becoming the cleanest city in the country for the 7th time in a row. I heartily congratulate the people of Indore and the sanitation workers for this achievement.”

“Today, I received the award from Her Excellency Madam President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, along with Honourable Cabinet Minister Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, Mayor of Indore Shri Pushyamitra Bhargava ji, and MP Shri Shankar Lalwani ji,” he added.

He further said that Madhya Pradesh is always committed to fulfilling the pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to realize Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India.

WATCH | #Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Dedicates City's '7th Swacchta Victory' To Lord Ram, Hopes For 'Ashta Siddhi' (8th Win) Next Year #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/uJpxqnncsD — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 11, 2024

Mayor Bhargava dedicates award to Lord Ram

Speaking to the media, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava dedicated the award to Lord Ram and equated it to the seven horses in Lord Surya’s chariot, the seven seas, and Saptarishi. “Indore has touched the sky of cleanliness. The reason behind this achievement are the Safai mitras, Indore’s people, officials, CM Mohan Yadav, and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya,” he said.

He also called Indore a global model of cleanliness and pledged to win the award again next year for the eighth time. “Baba Mahakal ki daya se ashtasidhi bhi prapt karenge,” he said.

The willpower of people: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also expressed his joy on X and wrote. “Madhya Pradesh has received the award of being the second cleanest state in the country in the Cleanliness Survey 2023. This is the result of the willpower of the people of Madhya Pradesh, who are resolved to keep their cities as clean as their homes.”

The CM also congratulated the people of Bhopal, as the state capital bagged the fifth spot. Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, has been named the second-cleanest state in the country after Maharashtra. Indore shared the first position with Gujarat’s Surat, which won the top spot for the first time.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the award from President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Swachh Survekshan Award 2023 ceremony held in New Delhi on Thursday.