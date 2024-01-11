Indore Retains No.1 Swachh Ranking For 7th Time; Bhopal Jumps To 5th Spot; MP Becomes 2nd Cleanest State

Indore Bags Cleanest City Tag 7th Time In A Row; MP Becomes Second Cleanest State |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore retained its first spot in Swachh Survekshan 2023 for the seventh time in a row. However, this time, the Swachh city had to share its award with Gujarat's Surat. Navi Mumbai has been named third cleanest city of the country.

CM Mohan Yadav received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has been awarded as the second cleanest state in the country after Maharashtra. The state’s capital Bhopal jumped a notch to secure fifth position in the ranking.

Mhow of Madhya Pradesh has received the award for the cleanest Cantonment Board. This time a total survey of 9500 marks was conducted.

CM Yadav receives award

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. State's urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MP Shankar Lalwani, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh and union minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present.

Celebrations at Municipal office | Pintu Namdev

Indore has also received seven star rating in the garbage free city segment. The idea of door to door segregation of waste into six parts also received an award. This took the total number of awards won by the city to three.

Celebrations at Rajwada | Pintu Namdev

Celebrations erupt at Rajwada, Municipal office

As soon as the results were announced, Indoreans burst into celebration mode. A large screen was setup at Rajwada to watch the ceremony in Delhi live. Hearing the announcement of Indore bagging the top spot for the seventh time, locals started dancing along with the sanitation workers.

Sanitation workers at Indore Municipal Corporation office also expressed joy by dancing with brooms in their hands.