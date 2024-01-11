MP: Official Meeting On Jan 14, ACS & Officials Of Indore Division To Join Through VC

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state government has launched an exercise for making preparations in view of the Simhastha Mahaparva-2028 in Ujjain. A meeting of commissioners and collectors of Indore and Ujjain divisions has been called here on January 14 in which discussions will be held about projects and works.

During the last month, the CM has held meetings twice and asked the officers to prepare an action plan regarding the preparations for the Simhastha Mahaparva, which is held every 12 years in Ujjain. Along with this, they are also focusing on the facilities and arrangements for the devotees coming here. The CM has asked the ACS and Ujjain divisional in-charge Rajesh Rajora to prepare an action plan for Simhastha and start its work from now onwards so that there is no problem of any kind.

For this, it has been asked to prepare a plan keeping in mind the population and movement of vehicles after four years. In this regard, a meeting of commissioners and collectors of Indore and Ujjain divisions has been called on January 14 in which the preparations for projects and works will be discussed. ACS Dr Rajora has given instructions to the concerned officers for preparations for this meeting. It is said that the meeting will be held on January 14 through video conferencing. In this, divisional commissioner Ujjain and collector Ujjain will be personally present in the meeting with the concerned divisional officers and district officers. Likewise, those of the Indore division will join the meeting virtually.

Collector convenes meeting

A district-level meeting for Simhastha preparations was held on Wednesday evening. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh instructed the officers to prepare action plans for the works proposed by their respective departments. In the meeting, the officers compulsorily brought information about the necessary construction works of their respective departments and their work plans in the prescribed proforma. Officials have been instructed to mention the name of the work, name of the department/ working agency, estimated cost, and estimated time of completion of the work.

Renovation and development of temples and monuments, development of fair area, roads, bridges, road widening, drinking water, sanitation works, power stations and lines, development of railway station area, development of airstrip, health infrastructure development, tourist places. Information about other important works like development, government offices, and residences, parks, fountains and beautification, infrastructure for law and order, and disaster management including fire station which are to be done before Simhastha brought in the meeting.