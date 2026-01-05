 MP News: Jewellery Theft Accused Arrested In City's Bagli Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Jewellery Theft Accused Arrested In City's Bagli Area

MP News: Jewellery Theft Accused Arrested In City's Bagli Area

The arrest was made as part of “Operation Hawalat,” launched across Dewas district by SP Puneet Gehlot to curb professional crimes. After being produced before the Bagli court, the accused was sent to judicial custody at Bagli jail by First Class Judicial Magistrate Babita Prajapati.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Jewellery Theft Accused Arrested In Bagli | FP Photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Bagli police on Sunday arrested an absconding accused involved in a daylight theft at Shriji Jewellers located in Bagli’s main market. The accused was identified as Rizwan Hussain, a resident of Aman Colony, Bhopal. Hussain was nabbed by Inspector Abhinav Shukla with the support of his police team.

Read Also
Bhopal News: City Embraces Slow Sundays, Organic Breakfast, Farm-Fresh Vegetables & Artwork With...
article-image

During the operation, police recovered four gold pendants and 28 gold nose ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.10 lakh from the accused’s possession. The theft occurred on November 9 last year, when the accused allegedly carried out the crime in broad daylight and managed to flee.

The arrest was made as part of “Operation Hawalat,” launched across Dewas district by SP Puneet Gehlot to curb professional crimes. After being produced before the Bagli court, the accused was sent to judicial custody at Bagli jail by First Class Judicial Magistrate Babita Prajapati.

The operation involved sub-inspector Parvati Dabar, ASI Manoj Sharma, head constables Yashwant Singh Tomar and Rampratap Singh Chauhan and constables Mahesh Sisodia, Anil Damor and Arun Chauhan.

FPJ Shorts
Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert| Visuals Surface
Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert| Visuals Surface
Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis
Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
'This Isn't Funny': Google Engineer Jaana Dogan Stunned As Claude AI Tool Builds In One Hour What Took Team A Year
'This Isn't Funny': Google Engineer Jaana Dogan Stunned As Claude AI Tool Builds In One Hour What Took Team A Year

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh January 5, 2026, Weather Updates: Thick Blanket Of Fog Covers State, Visibility...

Madhya Pradesh January 5, 2026, Weather Updates: Thick Blanket Of Fog Covers State, Visibility...

MP News: Jewellery Theft Accused Arrested In City's Bagli Area

MP News: Jewellery Theft Accused Arrested In City's Bagli Area

Indore News: Medical Experts Review Crisis; DM Rules Out Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases In City

Indore News: Medical Experts Review Crisis; DM Rules Out Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases In City

Indore News: Congress To Take Out ‘Nyay Yatra’ On January 11

Indore News: Congress To Take Out ‘Nyay Yatra’ On January 11

Indore News: Water Contamination In Indore A System-Made Disaster, Claims 'Waterman'

Indore News: Water Contamination In Indore A System-Made Disaster, Claims 'Waterman'