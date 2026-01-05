MP News: Jewellery Theft Accused Arrested In City's Bagli Area

MP News: Jewellery Theft Accused Arrested In Bagli | FP Photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Bagli police on Sunday arrested an absconding accused involved in a daylight theft at Shriji Jewellers located in Bagli’s main market. The accused was identified as Rizwan Hussain, a resident of Aman Colony, Bhopal. Hussain was nabbed by Inspector Abhinav Shukla with the support of his police team.

During the operation, police recovered four gold pendants and 28 gold nose ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.10 lakh from the accused’s possession. The theft occurred on November 9 last year, when the accused allegedly carried out the crime in broad daylight and managed to flee.

The arrest was made as part of “Operation Hawalat,” launched across Dewas district by SP Puneet Gehlot to curb professional crimes. After being produced before the Bagli court, the accused was sent to judicial custody at Bagli jail by First Class Judicial Magistrate Babita Prajapati.

The operation involved sub-inspector Parvati Dabar, ASI Manoj Sharma, head constables Yashwant Singh Tomar and Rampratap Singh Chauhan and constables Mahesh Sisodia, Anil Damor and Arun Chauhan.