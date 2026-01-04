Indore News: Admin Focuses On Treatment And Safe Drinking Water Supply | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as treatment of local residents affected by the recent waterborne disease outbreak in Bhagirathpura continues, the district administration has intensified efforts to ensure the supply of safe drinking water to the locality.

District Collector Shivam Verma, along with newly appointed municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal and other senior officials, visited Bhagirathpura on Sunday morning to review the situation on the ground.

During the visit, Verma took stock of the measures being implemented by various

departments to control the water contamination and interacted with local residents, advising them to remain alert about their health. He assured citizens that there was no need to panic and said the administration was working in close coordination with multiple departments to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the area.

Verma said the administration is working to ensure that residents receive potable water, including through borewells and that the process is being closely monitored. The Indore Municipal Corporation, health department and public health engineering department are working jointly, with support from several voluntary organisations.

He said the administration is monitoring treatment of affected residents at three levels. Patients suffering from waterborne diseases are being admitted to hospitals, where arrangements have been made for their free treatment. Essential medicines, injections and other medical supplies are being provided at no cost. “Due to continuous efforts, the number of affected patients is gradually declining, but the administration remains fully alert,” Verma said.

The collector added that even after discharge, patients are being closely monitored to track their recovery. Medical specialists and paramedical staff have been deployed to ensure regular follow- up and provide basic facilities to patients.

On the water supply front, Verma said IMC teams are conducting continuous assessments and ring surveys in the area to identify and repair leakages. Several leaks have already been fixed. Water is being chlorinated, and door-to-door efforts are being made to ensure access to safe drinking water. Chlorinated water is being supplied for drinking purposes, while borewells found safe after sample testing are being permitted for non-drinking use.