Indore: Committee Formed To Investigate Registration Of Child Care Societies |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh ordered the constitution of a district-level committee under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 to investigate the registration of societies and institutions providing care and protection to needy children in the district up to the age of 18 years.

An additional collector will be the chairman of the committee and lead bank district manager, district programme officer of women and child development department, deputy director of social justice department, district education officer and district convenor tribal welfare department official have been included as the members of the committee.

The committee will conduct a detailed investigation of registered and illegal institutions at the district level and submit a report to collector Singh. Similarly, a committee will be formed at the sub-division level also in which the sub-divisional officer will be the chairman and the block education officer, project officer and chairman of the child welfare committee are included as members.

The said committee will run a campaign at the sub-division level in the district to ensure that the institutions are registered under Section 41 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Action will be taken against unregistered institutions under Section 42 of the Juvenile Justice Act if they are found providing protection to children and the information will be immediately presented to the District Child Welfare Committee for action under the Act regarding the children residing in the institution.

On the basis of information received from at the district level, sub-division level committee, information on foreign aid (FCRA), background information of the institution, police verification of the employee, registration of the institution with the firm and society, building, religious conversion, all such information will be presented to the collector.

Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 it is mandatory for all non-governmental organisations providing protection to beggars, children involved in child trafficking, victims of exploitation and street children to be registered under Section 41 of the Juvenile Justice Act.