Ransacking Landlord’s House: Two Teenage Girls & Boyfriend Arrested

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Neelganga police have arrested two teenage girls and their boyfriend who vandalised the house of the landlord over vacating the rooms here recently. Three days ago, two teenage girls living on rent in the house of a government teacher Uma Vaish in Krishna Park Colony, along with their alleged relatives, entered the landlord's house and vandalised it.

Police registered a case in the matter and when this news was published in the newspapers along with the photographs of the accused persons, they also made the news viral on social media platform along with the newspaper cutting.

On Tuesday, a teenage girl, who had taken a rented house made a viral post on social media Instagram with a newspaper cutting with a cigarette in her hand, in which comments about the police were also written.

According to SI Yajurvendra Singh Parihar, both the girls are residents of Indore and Dewas and study in classes XI and XII in a school in Ujjain. Lucky aka Deepesh Sharma has been arrested along with them and will be presented in court. Uma Vaish, a resident of Krishna Park Colony, had rented a room 15 days ago to a relative of Lucky, a resident of Maksi Road. Lucky had told them that his relative girl was a college student. After shifting to the house, the youth started coming and going into the room. The said people used to consume alcohol and cigarettes in the room, taking objection to which Uma Vaish asked them to vacate the room.