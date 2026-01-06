 MP News: 40K Devotees Visit Omkareshwar Despite Cold In Khandwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 40K Devotees Visit Omkareshwar Despite Cold In Khandwa

MP News: 40K Devotees Visit Omkareshwar Despite Cold In Khandwa

The prolonged fog and cloudy weather have severely impacted agriculture. Farmers report that onion, wheat, gram and watermelon crops face up to 30% production loss. Caterpillars and mosquitoes are attacking wheat and gram fields, turning crops yellow. Joint Farmers' Organisation Khandwa district secretary Jay Patel warned that pest damage will increase farming costs.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
MP News: 40K Devotees Visit Omkareshwar Despite Cold In Khandwa |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Around 40k devotees visited Omkareshwar for holy bathing despite harsh weather conditions. Khandwa experienced dramatic weather changes within a day. Dense fog covered the area until Sunday noon, followed by cold winds at night. The fog lifted by Monday morning and sunshine appeared after 10 am, though cold winds continued.

Read Also
Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 17; Collector, Municipal Commissioner Revisit...
article-image

At Omkareshwar pilgrimage site, devotees gathered at Narmada River ghats from early morning despite freezing temperatures and thick fog. They bathed in the river and visited temples, chanting prayers to Omkar Maharaj.

The prolonged fog and cloudy weather have severely impacted agriculture. Farmers report that onion, wheat, gram and watermelon crops face up to 30% production loss. Caterpillars and mosquitoes are attacking wheat and gram fields, turning crops yellow. Joint Farmers' Organisation Khandwa district secretary Jay Patel warned that pest damage will increase farming costs.

Weather expert forecasts continued dense fog due to northern snowfall effects. Day temperatures will range between 24-28 degrees Celsius, while nights will drop to 5-9 degrees. Sunday recorded 22.5 degrees during day and 9 degrees at night, creating just 13.5 degrees difference between day and night temperatures.

FPJ Shorts
Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank's Stepsister, Dies At 96
Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank's Stepsister, Dies At 96
Delcy Rodriguez Sworn In As Venezuela's Acting President After Maduro's Capture
Delcy Rodriguez Sworn In As Venezuela's Acting President After Maduro's Capture
Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating A UK-Based Teen? Actor Unfollows Her On Instagram After Beach Photos From Goa Vacation Go Viral
Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating A UK-Based Teen? Actor Unfollows Her On Instagram After Beach Photos From Goa Vacation Go Viral
Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date
Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 40K Devotees Visit Omkareshwar Despite Cold In Khandwa

MP News: 40K Devotees Visit Omkareshwar Despite Cold In Khandwa

Indore News: Bhagirathpura Contamination Crisis; 25 Children Admitted To Chacha Nehru Children’s...

Indore News: Bhagirathpura Contamination Crisis; 25 Children Admitted To Chacha Nehru Children’s...

Indore News: CUET-UG Registrations Begin, DAVV To Offer Admission In 28 Courses

Indore News: CUET-UG Registrations Begin, DAVV To Offer Admission In 28 Courses

Indore News: IIT Indore Hosts National Technical Hindi Seminar

Indore News: IIT Indore Hosts National Technical Hindi Seminar

Indore News: Fixed-Wing Drones To Be Deployed Before Simhastha

Indore News: Fixed-Wing Drones To Be Deployed Before Simhastha