MP News: 40K Devotees Visit Omkareshwar Despite Cold In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Around 40k devotees visited Omkareshwar for holy bathing despite harsh weather conditions. Khandwa experienced dramatic weather changes within a day. Dense fog covered the area until Sunday noon, followed by cold winds at night. The fog lifted by Monday morning and sunshine appeared after 10 am, though cold winds continued.

At Omkareshwar pilgrimage site, devotees gathered at Narmada River ghats from early morning despite freezing temperatures and thick fog. They bathed in the river and visited temples, chanting prayers to Omkar Maharaj.

The prolonged fog and cloudy weather have severely impacted agriculture. Farmers report that onion, wheat, gram and watermelon crops face up to 30% production loss. Caterpillars and mosquitoes are attacking wheat and gram fields, turning crops yellow. Joint Farmers' Organisation Khandwa district secretary Jay Patel warned that pest damage will increase farming costs.

Weather expert forecasts continued dense fog due to northern snowfall effects. Day temperatures will range between 24-28 degrees Celsius, while nights will drop to 5-9 degrees. Sunday recorded 22.5 degrees during day and 9 degrees at night, creating just 13.5 degrees difference between day and night temperatures.