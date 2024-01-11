Indore: RTO Action Against Errant Buses Continues Fine Of ₹1.44L Slapped On Over 109 Buses, 2 Seized | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Regional Transport Office (RTO) and traffic police continued surprise inspection of school and passenger buses for the second day on Wednesday. According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO officials and traffic police launched a special checking campaign at various squares to check passenger as well as school buses.

‘Over 109 buses were checked during the drive. We have checked buses against permit, insurance, PUC certificate, overloading, speeding, pressure horn and others,’ the RTO said, adding that a fine of Rs 1.44 lakh was slapped on these vehicles for violation of norms under Motor Vehicles Act.

He said that the drive will continue and random checking will be done on buses across the city to prevent mishaps. Sharma further said that one bus was seized for not having a permit and another bus on Indore-Ujjain Road was seized for transporting goods on the roof.

‘Action was taken against a total of 32 vehicles on Indore-Ujjain Road. Similarly, action was taken against 34 vehicles on Indore-Dewas Road, 21 vehicles at MhowToll Naka and 22 vehicles on Indore to Betma Road,’ the RTO said.