MP Weather Update: Dense Fog In Gwalior-Chambal, Light Drizzle Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog was reported in many cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Sehore, Ujjain on Wednesday morning. The fog caused very low visibility, making it difficult to see even 50 metres away. Light drizzle was also reported in Bhopal, Chhindwara and Ujjain.

Senior meteorologist Divya Surendran said that the weather has changed due to the effect of Western Disturbance. Light rain and hail may also occur in some parts on Wednesday. There will be fog for the next 2 to 3 days, eventually leading to drop in night temperatures as well.

There are chances of rain in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal division districts and Harda on Wednesday.

Talking about big cities, Gwalior was the coldest on Tuesday. With a drop of 6 degrees, the day temperature came down to 14.2 degrees. The maximum temperature in Ujjain was 24.7 degrees, Bhopal was 27.7 degrees, Indore was 27.8 degrees and Jabalpur was 28.5 degrees.

Tikamgarh-Khajuraho also remained cold

After Gwalior, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho also remained cold. The maximum temperature was recorded at 17 degrees in Tikamgarh and 19.4 degrees in Khajuraho. The temperature remained below 25 degrees in Guna, Naugaon, Satna, Rewa, Ratlam, Sidhi, Pachmarhi, Shajapur.