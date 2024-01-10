 MP Weather Update: Dense Fog In Gwalior-Chambal, Light Drizzle Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Dense Fog In Gwalior-Chambal, Light Drizzle Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More

MP Weather Update: Dense Fog In Gwalior-Chambal, Light Drizzle Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More

There will be fog for the next 2 to 3 days, eventually leading to drop in night temperatures as well.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog was reported in many cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Sehore, Ujjain on Wednesday morning. The fog caused very low visibility, making it difficult to see even 50 metres away. Light drizzle was also reported in Bhopal, Chhindwara and Ujjain.

Senior meteorologist Divya Surendran said that the weather has changed due to the effect of Western Disturbance. Light rain and hail may also occur in some parts on Wednesday. There will be fog for the next 2 to 3 days, eventually leading to drop in night temperatures as well.

There are chances of rain in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal division districts and Harda on Wednesday.

Read Also
MP: City Doctors Operate Girl’s Neck To Remove Coin, After 12 Years
article-image

Talking about big cities, Gwalior was the coldest on Tuesday. With a drop of 6 degrees, the day temperature came down to 14.2 degrees. The maximum temperature in Ujjain was 24.7 degrees, Bhopal was 27.7 degrees, Indore was 27.8 degrees and Jabalpur was 28.5 degrees.

Tikamgarh-Khajuraho also remained cold

After Gwalior, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho also remained cold. The maximum temperature was recorded at 17 degrees in Tikamgarh and 19.4 degrees in Khajuraho. The temperature remained below 25 degrees in Guna, Naugaon, Satna, Rewa, Ratlam, Sidhi, Pachmarhi, Shajapur.

Read Also
MP: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,576 Crore To ₹1.29 Crore Ladli Behnas, Declares Jan 10 To 15 As...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Dense Fog In Gwalior-Chambal, Light Drizzle Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More

MP Weather Update: Dense Fog In Gwalior-Chambal, Light Drizzle Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,576 Crore To ₹1.29 Crore Ladli Behnas, Declares Jan 10 To 15 As...

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,576 Crore To ₹1.29 Crore Ladli Behnas, Declares Jan 10 To 15 As...

MP: "PM Modi Is God's Blessing To Country...," Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Karimnagar

MP:

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram Collector Asks Officials To Shift Paddy From Open Centre

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram Collector Asks Officials To Shift Paddy From Open Centre

Madhya Pradesh: Satna's Soil-testing Centre Set Up 10 Years Ago, Yet To Be Opened

Madhya Pradesh: Satna's Soil-testing Centre Set Up 10 Years Ago, Yet To Be Opened