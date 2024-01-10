MP: City Doctors Operate Girl’s Neck To Remove Coin, After 12 Years

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A coin got stuck in the neck of an 8 year-old-girl living in Indore. After 12 years, when the girl turned 20, the city doctors operated on her neck and removed the coin. A surprising incident occurred with the daughter of Fakru Khan, a resident of Indore. Fakru said, "When daughter Nazmin was eight years old, she had asked for one rupee to eat cheese. I gave her a one-rupee coin.

After some time, when she put the coin in her mouth, it got stuck in her throat due to which she started getting nervous, so we hit her on the back. During this, the daughter started vomiting and she became normal. We thought the coin had gone out with the vomit. After this she never had pain."

According to Fakru, the girl’s weight was continuously decreasing. They got her tested at a couple of places, during which she got sonography of her stomach and an X-ray of her throat done and it was found that a one rupee coin was stuck in her oesophagus. On Tuesday, Nazmin’s operation was done in a private hospital in Ujjain which was successful, after which the one rupee coin stuck in her neck was removed.