Indore: Collector Gets To Know Problems Of Villagers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh reached village Beka, which is located in the remote area of the Mhow tehsil of the district on Tuesday night. Here he organised a night Choupal and heard the problems of villagers.

He talked about removing the obstacles coming in the way of development work and solving them. On this occasion, chief executive officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain and SDM of Mhow Vinod Rathore were also present. The villagers told the collector that they have a sub health centre but the CHO of the health department does not come here and we have to to Choral for treatment.

Collector Singh gave instructions to immediately terminate the service of CHO Prateek Pathak. The villagers also told him that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a tank with a pipeline has been built here but it is not operational. The collector instructed the PHE officials to make the water connection operational without wasting any time On the demand of the villagers, he directed that a proposal be prepared for the construction of a road from Beka to Kushalgarh.

Similarly, he also directed the concerned officers to make a proposal to upgrade the village's secondary school to high school. Collector Singh also directed to complete the work of the Anganwadi building being constructed in the village.