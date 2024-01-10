Indore: Kanh & Saraswati To Be Pollution Free By 2028

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Simhastha Fair 2028, Kanh and Saraswati rivers of the city are to be made totally pollution free. This is necessary to keep the water of holy river Kshipra pollution free during Simhastha. To achieve this task, a detailed action plan will be drawn having short and long term task. The plan will be drawn in the next 2 to 3 days.

Collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting with the officials of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Pollution Control Board (PCB), District Industries Centre (DIC), Water Resources Department in the meeting room of AICTSL Office on Tuesday. He discussed about it in detail to prepare an action policy to make rivers and drains of the city pollution free. IMC Commissioner Harshika Singh, District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain and officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Collector Singh said that as per the intention of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, a detailed action plan will be prepared in the city to make rivers and drains pollution free by 2028. The action plan will be divided into two parts, in which there will be a long-term action policy and a short-term action policy. He instructed IMC Commissioner Harshika Singh that along with the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) under Namami Gange and Amrit 2.0 scheme, other drains in the city should also be identified where sewage treatment plants are needed. Collector Singh directed that the sewage treatment plants already working in the district should also be well maintained. He said that an action plan should be made to reduce turbidity for small drains which do not have sewage treatment plants and use of filter media etc. should also be considered.

Collector Singh directed officials of the Pollution Control Board and District Industries Centre that strict action should be taken against all such industries which discharge waste material and sewage directly into rivers and drains without treatment. The district administration will adopt a zero tolerance stance in this regard.

119 community leach-pits, 49 gravel filters to be placed

District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain informed that there are 62 gram panchayats on the banks of Kshipra and Kanh rivers in the rural areas of the district. 119 community leach-pits and 49 gravel filters will be installed in all these gram panchayats so that rivers and drains can be made pollution free. A separate action policy will be made for each village. Collector Singh instructed that if there is any big drain in all these gram panchayats which cannot be made pollution free through traditional methods, a sewage treatment plant should be proposed for that also. He also instructed officials of the Water Resources Department to prepare proposals for repairing old barrages and constructing stop dams etc as per requirement.