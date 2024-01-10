Indore: Poor Results Of MSc (Botany) Exam Force DAVV To Go For Revaluation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Only 55 out of 290 students in MSc (Botany) course could have got through the fourth semester exams conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) about four months ago. Taken aback by poor results, vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain has ordered for revaluation of answer books before releasing the results.

As per information, merely 19 per cent students in MSc (Botany) course could clear the exam. The results were kept before the examination committee which gave its go-ahead for release of results. However when the VC came to know about poor results, she vetoed the examination committee’s decision.

Jain directed not to release the results. She in fact ordered for revaluation of the results. She stated that if significant deviation is found, then the primary results and revaluation results then decision will be taken accordingly.

Other exams of MSc (Botany) which were to be held in the month of January were extended in lieu of fourth semester exam results.

Deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur said that they would schedule MSc (Botany) exams after release of fourth semester exam results.

MBBS students cry foul

MBBS students, whose review results are awaited, cried foul days after DAVV declared exams of the first, second and third profs from January 19.

A group of MBBS students turned up at Jan Sunwai and informed officials that their review results were not declared and they were made to write exams from January 19. They said that if pass in the review results they would not have to take exams.

After enquiry with the evaluation centre, university officials informed students that their review results will be declared within a week.

‘MBBS and BDS courses are no longer under DAVV but it had to hold exams for detained batch students,’ assistant registrar (exams) Vishnu Mishra said. Medical, dental and nursing courses are under Medical Science University in Jabalpur now.